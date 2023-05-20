Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 2,644 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 238,677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 224,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $967.86 million, a PE ratio of -2,702.00 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

