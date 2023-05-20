Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

Centerspace Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.39%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

