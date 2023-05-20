Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,738,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146,750 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 620.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

