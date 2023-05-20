Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

