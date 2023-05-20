Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Evolent Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,284 shares of company stock worth $16,995,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

