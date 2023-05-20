Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,232,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

