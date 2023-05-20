Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.
