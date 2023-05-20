Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.