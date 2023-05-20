Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VTEX were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $3.94 on Friday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $744.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

