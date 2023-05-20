VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 481.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

