Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $100.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.