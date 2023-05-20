Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $100.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $105.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

