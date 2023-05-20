Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.42.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.