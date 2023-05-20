Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the third quarter worth $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

