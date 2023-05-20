Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Veradigm worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Veradigm by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Veradigm Stock Up 1.6 %
MDRX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.
About Veradigm
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
