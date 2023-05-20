Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Veradigm worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Veradigm by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Up 1.6 %

MDRX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Veradigm

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.