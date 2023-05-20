Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNOM opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

