Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.