Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 45.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 23.9% in the third quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of WD stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

