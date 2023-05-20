Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 151,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.32.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.