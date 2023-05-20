World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

