Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,405,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

YUM stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

