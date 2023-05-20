Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Up 1.9 %

ZYME stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 33.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,467,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.