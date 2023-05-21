11,934 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JBSS opened at $112.16 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

