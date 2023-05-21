20,693 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CBIZ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CBIZ by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $50.42 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,326. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

