4,539 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

