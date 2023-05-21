Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $123,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

