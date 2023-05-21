Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Affirm were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Affirm Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

