agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 59,901 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $689.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.32 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,666,646. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

