Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allakos by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allakos by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

