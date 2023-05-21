Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.61 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.