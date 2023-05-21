Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.