Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.