Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.