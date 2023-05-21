American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Street Corp increased its position in American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in American States Water by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American States Water by 2,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

American States Water Profile

