Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Aspen Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $169.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -178.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

