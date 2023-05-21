Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

NYSE WSO opened at $336.56 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

