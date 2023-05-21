Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.12 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.