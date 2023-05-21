Aviva PLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $275.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.17 and a 200-day moving average of $264.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

