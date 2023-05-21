Aviva PLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $538.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 in the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

