Aviva PLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,757 shares of company stock worth $1,772,461. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.0 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of POWI stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

