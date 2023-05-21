Aviva PLC Has $972,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMI. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MMI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $42.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

