Aviva PLC Has $981,000 Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $6,481,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 279.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $2,963,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

