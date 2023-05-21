Aviva PLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 338,383 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $38.96 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.