Aviva PLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

