Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD opened at $98.54 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

