Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Articles

