Aviva PLC Lowers Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 442.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,869 shares of company stock worth $2,406,196. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Further Reading

