Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 610.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 1,347,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 866,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTG stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.