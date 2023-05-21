Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,671 shares of company stock worth $1,376,109. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRDO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $836.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

