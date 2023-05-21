Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,038 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 399.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 81.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of MASI opened at $163.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

